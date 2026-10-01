When the Los Angeles Clippers were handed down severe penalties as a result of the cap circumvention investigation, it naturally brought forth questions about the future of the key members of the organization. The suspensions of Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank, combined with the loss of five first-round picks, certainly make it difficult for the Clippers to contend in the near future.

Who would stick around the franchise when the future is bleaker than ever was a reasonable question that many fans were asking.

It turns out that head coach Ty Lue isn't leaving the ship anytime soon. Throughout the first week of training camp, Lue has reiterated his desire to stay with the Clippers.

At Media Day, Lue said that even though the penalties will make it harder for the Clippers to contend, it doesn't change his desire to continue coaching this team. He also said that he has a close relationship with Ballmer, before adding, "My loyalty to Steve is to the end," per Andrew Greif of NBC Sports.

Ty Lue Expresses His Loyalty to the Clippers Amid the Bleaker Future

Knowing how attached at the hip Ballmer, Frank, and Lue have been over the years, this is hardly surprising. All three of them have consistently spoken very highly of one another, cooperating closely in management and roster building. Therefore, it's not difficult to imagine that as long as Ballmer is running the team, Lue will be his first choice as the head coach.

Of course, things can change. This will be the first season in Lue's career without postseason ambitions. Lue never finished with a losing record in his coaching career, and that will likely change this season. How he will do on a developmental team that is not in a win-now mode remains to be seen. There is a chance that either side could decide that it's best not to continue the relationship if things go south in the 2026-27 campaign.

Plus, there is the financial aspect of things. Lue is one of the highest-paid coaches in the league. It's understandable that he wouldn't want to leave while he is still on that deal. He is under contract through the 2028-29 season. There is little reason for Ballmer to consider firing Lue and paying him not to coach while having another head coach on the payroll.

There is a possibility that another team could trade for Lue. This was how the Clippers were able to lure Doc Rivers away from the Celtics. They had to send them a first-round pick so that they could hire him while he was still under contract. Perhaps a contending team will want to do that over the next two years, and that could be a win-win scenario for both Lue and the Clippers.

For now, however, Lue isn't going anywhere. Instead, he is embarking on the toughest challenge of his coaching career.