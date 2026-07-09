What Happens With the Aspiration Investigation After the Kawhi Leonard Trade?

The Kawhi Leonard era in LA is over, but that chapter won't officially close until the league announces the results of the cap circumvention investigation. The Clippers traded Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors, but that doesn't necessarily end the ongoing investigation into the organization's dealings with Aspiration and Leonard.

So, what happens now? Can Leonard and the Clippers still be punished?

Clippers Are Still Not in the Clear After Trading Kawhi Leonard

This is a fascinating question, especially on the heels of the news of extension talks between the Raptors and Leonard. ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier in the week that Leonard had new representation handling the negotiations with Toronto. This is a big change for Leonard, who had his uncle Dennis Robertson take care of the business dealings for the 35-year-old superstar.

Uncle Dennis was at the center of cap circumvention allegations, initially reported by investigative journalist Pablo Torre. He was reportedly the name that allegedly handled the deal between the Clippers, Aspiration, and Leonard.

Changing his representation doesn't mean that Leonard will not face any consequences. At the same time, his no longer being a Clipper almost certainly lowers his chances of facing punishment.

Consequences for the Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer, however, may be more likely. Ballmer and the organization can survive financial consequences, but the real threat would be a more severe penalty that could hurt the present and the future of the organization.

What the NBA has done in prior cases involves stripping draft picks. In a similar situation between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Joe Smith, the NBA took five first-round picks away from Minnesota, fined the franchise $3.5 million, and voided Smith's contract. They also forced general manager Kevin McHale to take an unpaid leave of absence and barred owner Glen Taylor from involvement in team operations for a year.

It's important to note that this was over 25 years ago, and this is a different league. Adam Silver has had a different approach than the previous commissioner, David Stern. The expectation is that Silver would be less heavy-handed.

This obviously depends on the results of the investigation conducted by a private law firm. Silver has to dole out punishment once the process is concluded, but there is certainly a benefit for him and the league to sweep this under the rug.

Leonard's departure from the Clippers makes it a little easier for the NBA to do that. Ballmer and LA may get away with a slap on the wrist in the form of a monetary fine. A more severe punishment, however, can't be entirely ruled out, and this would change the Clippers' outlook significantly. Until the investigation is finalized, Clippers fans can never be too sure about what the future holds.