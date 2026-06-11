Victor Wembanyama Hit in Head With Flying Object During Ugly Moment With Knicks Fans After Game 4 Loss

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs lost Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals in historic fashion, blowing a 29-point lead in the second half in front of a jubilant, and very famous, crowd at Madison Square Garden. They now trail the series 3-1 after their 107-106 loss and will try to keep their season alive with a win at home in Game 5, which will be played Saturday night.

After the game, Wembanyama and the the rest of the Spurs returned to their hotel in New York City where they were greeted by a ton of Knicks fans who yelled a lot of bad things at them as they walked from their bus to the lobby.

One fan took things way too far when they threw something at Wembanyama that appeared to hit him in the head.

Here’s how that scene played out:

Here’s a longer look at the Spurs players getting off the bus and into their hotel:

Knicks fans WAITED for the Spurs at their hotel and somebody threw something at Wemby and hit him



THIS IS ACTUALLY INSANE MAN WTF

pic.twitter.com/9guYUKJI1z — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 11, 2026

Knicks fans have every right to be fired up after their unbelievable Game 4 win. Their team pulled off the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history and are now one win away from their first championship since 1973.

However, throwing something at Wembanyama, as that one fan did, is not cool at all and makes every Knicks fan look really bad.

Knicks fans had other ugly moments after Game 3

This wasn’t the first ugly postgame moment for Knicks fans, as some got really violent after their Game 3 win, with videos going viral of Knicks fans attacking Spurs fans on the streets outside of Madison Square Garden. There were over 20 arrests made after that game and five police officers were injured.

Wembanyama addressed the violence after Game 3:

“My thoughts of course [are] that we can’t forget it’s a game,” Wembanyama said. “We’re just playing a game out there. And I am all for passion, but to the respect of each other. It’s unacceptable.”

Victor Wembanyama was informed of a Spurs fan that was attacked by Knicks fans in New York last night after his team beat the Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.



“I didn’t know that. My thoughts, of course, is that, I mean, we can’t forget it’s a game. We’re just playing a game… pic.twitter.com/zdMVZnoaVa — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 9, 2026

Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns also spoke up about the violence after Game 3.

"The game is built off of respect and passion. We want everyone to respect each other. We want everyone to enjoy basketball at its purest state,” Towns said. “It's the NBA Finals. There's no better place to watch basketball. Leave the physicality to everyone on the court.”

What happened after both games at Madison Square Garden this week was truly horrific. If the Spurs are able to force a Game 6 back in New York City, hopefully we don’t see a repeat of any of those things happening.

More NBA Finals from Sports Illustrated