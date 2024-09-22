11-Year NBA Veteran Reveals Harsh Reality for Jonathan Kuminga
Several reports this NBA offseason have indicated former lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga is seeking a contract extension larger than what the Golden State Warriors are willing to offer.
Kuminga is entering restricted free agency after this season which gives the Warriors an opportunity to match any offer he receives.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on September 12: “The Warriors aren’t currently prepared to give Kuminga a max extension (like the five-year, $224-million deal Franz Wagner got from the Orlando Magic that will start at 25 percent of the cap) or anything that stretches too close to that $44.8 million annual salary, league sources said.”
In a recent episode of his Gil’s Arena podcast, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas shared a harsh reality for Kuminga, saying Golden State does not have to offer his desired contract because of his restricted free agency.
“Since he’s restricted then it’s basically on him,” Arenas said. “You average 20 and 10, I’ll give him $220M. If you don’t, $150M. So for Golden State there’s no point - if he’s gonna take the $150M, cool. Take it. Thank you. If not, go out there and play it. The only thing Kuminga has to think about is can he play worse and go under $140M?”
Arenas played 11 seasons in the NBA, the last of which came with the Memphis Grizzlies. The situation he described is the reality of restricted free agency, and it can be tough for a player in Kuminga’s position.
