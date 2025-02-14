12-Year NBA Veteran Makes Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball Comparison
The NBA has more talent than ever during the 2024-25 season. 38 players head into All-Star weekend averaging at least 20 points per game, and three teams are scoring at least 120 points per game. Across the league, the talent at the guard position has been especially high.
While injuries contributed to the lack of selection, two of the top guards who did not make the All-Star game this weekend were Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets. Even though Ball is averaging better stats in the season, Morant's impact contributes more to winning, with a 22-10 record in the games he's appeared in this season.
Given this, former NBA guard Jeff Teague made a bold statement regarding the two star guards. "I love LaMelo's game, but I don't think he ever played winning basketball before, so I don't know if he could lead a franchise like Ja Morant because he had that experience," Teague said on his podcast, Club 520.
Teague added that "he never really had to be a leader of a squad," referring to Ball's basketball career. On the other hand, Morant was the driving force for Murray State during his time there, leading them to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.
Up to this point in their careers, Ball has only won 40 or more games once in a season, while Morant has won 50 games twice. There's still a lot of room for each player to grow, but Teague's statement regarding Morant's impact on winning over Ball is somewhat valid.
