13-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong Ja Morant Statement
Quentin Richardson might not be one of the most recognizable names to modern NBA fans, but in the early 2000s, he was one of the most underrated and popular players in the league. The Clippers team he played on with Lamar Odom and Darius Miles was one of the most underground popular teams in the league at the time. He sees that same popularity with the Grizzlies.
During an episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Quentin Richardson revealed that he believes the Memphis Grizzlies embody the NBA culture and pulse of the league. Especially, if Ja Morant returns to form this upcoming season.
"The team that I would look at now that's like young and really got kind of like the culture in the pulse of the league, Memphis," Richardson said. "With what they did, I mean they had like I guess you say, a gap year. You know how it is, it's what have you done for me lately and people kind of forgot who and what Ja is in this league. I'm excited for this season, for him to make his reemergence."
The key to the Memphis Grizzlies becoming that culturally relevant team is Ja Morant. Whatever dance Ja Morant does on the court is the dance that young fans do at home. While people don't want to admit it, Morant is arguably the most popular young American basketball player in the league alongside Anthony Edwards.
"I think if he makes his reemergence, that Memphis team can get back to kind of like they had it," Richardson said. "Everybody was doing the Griddy and dancing around and loving what they was doing over there. And then they lost and everybody had some injuries, they had a little bump in the road."
While everyone is speaking frequently about the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, the Memphis Grizzlies are definitely a team that people need to pay attention to this season.
