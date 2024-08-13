All Grizzlies

3x NBA All-Star, Ex-Grizzlies Guard Makes Controversial Jayson Tatum Statement

Former NBA All-Star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas had a controversial statement about the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals series

Joey Linn

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) lifts the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) lifts the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Celtics finally got over the hump with their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, winning the 2024 NBA championship over the Dallas Mavericks in convincing fashion. This championship came after several deep playoff runs for Tatum and Brown, as they were finally able to complete their goal.

Boston was the most dominant team in basketball all of last season, and that carried over into the playoffs. While all signs pointed to the Celtics being a tier above the rest of the NBA, some were hesitant to buy into their play style.

During a recent episode of The OGs Show, former NBA All-Star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas made a controversial statement on the Celtics and their performance in the Finals.

"They were the better team, hands down," Arenas said of Boston. "Did they play championship basketball? No. They had an advantage."

Arenas said the Celtics spent most of the series chucking horrible threes, and specifically called out Tatum for taking contested threes over defenders he should be taking to the basket. While Arenas said Tatum is his guy, the former Grizzlies guard was critical of his shot selection.

"Tatum is my dude," Arenas said. "And he was frustrating the s--t out of me."

Tatum and the Celtics are used to the criticism, but it is hard to imagine they listen to much of it after becoming NBA champions.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News