3x NBA All-Star, Ex-Grizzlies Guard Makes Controversial Jayson Tatum Statement
The Boston Celtics finally got over the hump with their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, winning the 2024 NBA championship over the Dallas Mavericks in convincing fashion. This championship came after several deep playoff runs for Tatum and Brown, as they were finally able to complete their goal.
Boston was the most dominant team in basketball all of last season, and that carried over into the playoffs. While all signs pointed to the Celtics being a tier above the rest of the NBA, some were hesitant to buy into their play style.
During a recent episode of The OGs Show, former NBA All-Star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas made a controversial statement on the Celtics and their performance in the Finals.
"They were the better team, hands down," Arenas said of Boston. "Did they play championship basketball? No. They had an advantage."
Arenas said the Celtics spent most of the series chucking horrible threes, and specifically called out Tatum for taking contested threes over defenders he should be taking to the basket. While Arenas said Tatum is his guy, the former Grizzlies guard was critical of his shot selection.
"Tatum is my dude," Arenas said. "And he was frustrating the s--t out of me."
Tatum and the Celtics are used to the criticism, but it is hard to imagine they listen to much of it after becoming NBA champions.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France