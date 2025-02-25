3x NBA All-Star Makes Bold Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic Statement
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the basketball world when they decided to move off All-NBA forward Anthony Davis in a three-team deal that landed them Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. It's taken some time for Doncic to get adjusted in his first four games but is coming off his best performance this past weekend with 32 points and 10 rebounds.
Doncic did so against the Denver Nuggets, one of the teams expected to give a challenge to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Playoffs in the coming months. Led by MVP-contender Nikola Jokic, they haven't had to worry about the Lakers in their last two playoff meetings as they are 8-1 across the two series. However, the acquisition of Doncic has some thinking otherwise.
On a recent episode of his show, Gills Arena, ex-Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas believes the Lakers now have the edge over the Nuggets for one reason: Doncic.
"He brings the equalizer to Jokic," Arenas said. "Jokic against the Lakers is putting up about 50-60 total [points] that Jokic himself was bringing in. Anthony Davis couldn't match that because Anthony Davis was just a rebounder and scorer. With Luka, Luka gets to cancel that out."
Arenas went on to add that with Jokic and Doncic canceling each other out, the Lakers have the advantage with LeBron James and Austin Reaves over Denver's Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.
While Arenas has reasoning for his statement, it's not as simple as three players matching up to win a playoff series. There are plenty of other pieces involved, and outside of the top three players, there's a strong case for Denver to have the better-supporting cast.
