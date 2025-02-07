3x NBA All-Star Makes Strong Ja Morant Statement
Ja Morant has made a name for himself not only for his skills but his flashiness which makes him a viral sensation.
After being drafted 2nd in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant entered the league and quickly became a human highlight reel. Thanks to his unique dunk package and willingness to create contact at the rim, Morant has been deemed one of the most beloved players in the NBA.
The former NBA Rookie of the Year's quick rise to fame has caught the eyes of three-time all-star Gilbert Arenas. During an episode of The Gil's Arena Show, the former Grizzlies guard claimed that Moran would be the next true face of the NBA.
“That star is Ja Morant,” Arenas said. “When you look across the league there is only one person they are going to look back at.”
Arenas also brought up the jersey sales that Morant has produced in Memphis.
"Jersey sales, everything, he's there,' the former Grizzlies guard said.
Morant’s jersey sales indicate that he is already at superstar status, ranking 7th overall. The Grizzlies aren’t known to be a major market. According to sleeper.com, they are considered to be 19th in popularity among the 30 teams. A large portion of the population growth for Memphis is thanks to Morant.
Despite battling injuries all season, Morant has still produced viral games and highlights. He is averaging 20.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45/33/82 splits from the field.
