3x NBA All-Star Makes Viral Bronny-LeBron James Statement
From the moment Bronny James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, he was going to unfortunately be at the center of nonstop meme creation. He hasn't even been on the team for a week, but former 3x NBA All-Star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas already created one of the best reactions.
"LeBron waking Bronny up for the first day of Lakers training camp," Arenas said on social media. The biggest irony of it all is that the clip involves the usage of a firearm, being posted by Arenas of all people.
It's going to be truly fascinating seeing how Bronny James' career unfolds with the Los Angeles Lakers. The nature of how he joined the team is already very unnatural. As much as his supporters don't want to admit it, if Bronny were any other player, he would have stayed another year in college to develop his game before coming to the NBA.
Now, Bronny James enters the NBA quite unprepared compared to how he would have looked if he waited another year. It's going to be amazing to see father and son take the court at the same time, but there's some genuine curiosity about how much Bronny is actually going to play. There is genuine curiosity on if he's even going to sniff the court, or just play primarily on the South Bay Lakers. Bronny James' tenure on the Lakers will be one of the most polarizing things to witness during the 2024-25 NBA season, one filled with a plethora of memes.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA