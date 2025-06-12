4x NBA All-Star Named Potential Ja Morant Replacement Idea
The Memphis Grizzlies are in a tough spot heading into the offseason after suffering a brutal first-round sweep in this year's playoffs. The Grizzlies were heavily outmatched against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are now in the NBA Finals, which poses many questions.
Memphis hasn't been able to capture the same regular-season and playoff success that it had in 2022 and 2023. After securing back-to-back No. 2 seeds in those years, the team has regressed significantly, failing to improve with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. at the helm.
Because of these recent failures, many have questioned whether or not the Grizzlies should look to move Morant. The star point guard took a step back this season, averaging 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently gave one controversial trade target for the Grizzlies amid the early offseason. His proposal sees Memphis replace Morant with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
"The Memphis Grizzlies haven't been able to rely on Ja Morant for two years," Hughes wrote. "Whether due to suspension or injury, the former All-Star's infrequent availability (59 games across 2023-24 and 2024-25) has been among the reasons why Memphis has disappointed despite having no shortage of top-end talent and depth.
"Young is a superior passer who's averaged over 10 assists per game for three years running, and the threat of his deep-range shooting opens up the floor in ways that benefit his teammates. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. would see their shot quality skyrocket with Young at the controls."
Young averaged 24.2 points and 11.6 assists this past season. Atlanta is more or less in the same spot as Memphis in terms of the NBA landscape, which could result in a change of scenery for both point guards.
