All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Reportedly Eyeing Ex-Bulls, Bucks Coach

New Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo is looking to add a veteran coach to his staff.

Austin Veazey

Mar 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12), center in white hoodie, looks on from the bench in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12), center in white hoodie, looks on from the bench in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The revolving door that is the NBA's coaching carousel is continuing to spin. With the NBA Draft and free agency right around the corner, teams are trying to finalize the key parts of their staff.

The Memphis Grizzlies are no different, as Tuomas Iisalo is looking to build his first assistant coaching staff as a head coach in the NBA. Because last season was his first in the NBA as an assistant, he doesn't have a lot of the same connections as many coaches do. That isn't stopping him from interviewing some top assistants, though.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin
Jan 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin calls a play in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

NBA insider Marc Stein reported over the weekend that the Memphis Grizzlies completed an interview with former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin.

Griffin has been out of the league since he was shockingly fired by the Bucks. The team was 30-13 in the 2023-24 season, but decided to dismiss Griffin because of communication breakdowns between him and his players. They turned to Doc Rivers instead, who has been the usual Doc Rivers we've come to know.

Griffin spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach with the Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors. His playing career included a stop with the Bulls as well. He's looking to get back into coaching and still has aspirations of being a head coach after not really getting a fair shake in Milwaukee.

It would be valuable for Iisalo to add this kind of coaching experience to his staff, though. Griffin also played a role in the development of his son, AJ, who was a first-round pick before an early retirement.

Related Articles

Grizzlies Swap Ja Morant for $109 Million Star in Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea

Gilbert Arenas Makes Horrible Take on Pacers-Thunder Game 1

Nine-Year NBA Veteran Predicts Most Important Player in Thunder-Pacers Finals

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News