4x NBA All-Star Wants Ja Morant Trade to Top Western Conference Contender
The Memphis Grizzlies were the second seed in the Western Conference at the All-Star break, as they were looking to go from lottery team to top-two seed over just one season. However, a second-half collapse as well as the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins set up a first-round matchup between the Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the Thunder had the clear advantage in the series, they more than proved that in Game 1 with a historic 131-80 victory. A loss that Grizzlies fans will try to erase in Game 2 on Tuesday, there's no denying that it showed just how far back Memphis is from the top of the conference. In seeing this, former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins suggested a bold move for Memphis.
"Why not go get a Trae Young or a Ja Morant to run your point and then add a guy like Kevin Durant? You easily move into a top-3 team in the West," Cousins said regarding the Houston Rockets after their Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
While the Grizzlies' front office has shut down talks of potentially moving on from Morant, an embarrassing playoff exit this season could lead to the star guard asking out of Memphis. A player with all the talent in the world to be a perennial All-NBA player, a change of scenery might be what he needs.
There's still plenty of series left for the Grizzlies, but a possibility of Morant asking out and a move to Houston could be in the cards if both teams are first-round exits.
