5x NBA All-Star Shares Harsh Truth for Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have made the turnaround from a lottery team last year to back into playoff contention after injuries derailed their season. While there's still plenty of change that can happen in the standings, the Grizzlies have a good chance to lock up a top-four seed in the West if they avoid a late-season collapse.
While the seeding helps in the playoffs, what matters is if you can win on the big stage. As there have been questions recently about Ja Morant specifically, ex-NBA All-Star John Wall shared the harsh truth on what he thinks is holding the Grizzlies back from being real contenders in the West.
"Losing Dillon Brooks was a big key for that team," Wall shared on NBA TV. "The toughness, the dawg, the heart he brought to their team, people feared Memphis...but Jaylen [Wells] stepped in to try to take the role of what Dillon Brooks was and it's not the same. The key is getting Ja Morant back."
Brooks left Memphis after the 2022-23 season when he inked a four-year, $86 million contract with the Houston Rockets. He's helped be an integral part this season to their top-five scoring defense, in addition to bringing that toughness he had in Memphis. Even with Jaylen Wells being a standout rookie, he and Brooks just aren't the same type of player.
As Wall also said, a key for this Grizzlies team will always remain Morant. The star guard has constantly battled injuries over the last two seasons, and they won't go far without him.
