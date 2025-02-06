9-Year NBA Veteran Calls out Mavericks GM After Luka Doncic Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers traded for superstar guard Luka Doncic, and despite it being five days later, the NBA world is still trying to wrap the blockbuster deal around their head.
While fans have not gotten the pleasure to see Doncic suit up next to superstar LeBron James yet, it is certainly one of the most highly-anticipated debuts in league history. On the other hand, nobody is talking as much about Anthony Davis gearing up to make his Dallas Mavericks debut, mainly because the entire storyline coming from that franchise is negative.
Many fans are claiming Mavericks general Manager Nico Harrison made the worst decision in sports by trading away their 25-year-old superstar, and they are likely correct. It was an absurd decision, and Harrison is rightfully catching flak for it.
Nine-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons took a shot at Harrison after the trade, calling him out for hypocrisy.
"We've never seen this happen before, and I think that's where the shock and surprise comes from, is the whole secrecy thing," Parsons said. "Part of the business of a player is to be on time and professional. Isn't part of the business of being a GM having respect and a dialogue with your franchise player... so he doesn't feel stupid and caught off guard like Nico Harrison did to Luka? The business works both ways."
For Harrison to decide to trade away Doncic without him requesting a trade or even knowing about it suggests there was more going on behind the scenes. Regardless, it will go down as one of the craziest trades in NBA history.
