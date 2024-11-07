Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status for Lakers vs Grizzlies
Ahead of a highly-anticipated Western Conference battle between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, many fans have not stopped talking about the long-awaited matchup between stars Ja Morant and LeBron James.
The opposing stars have faced off just once in the last 20 months, where Memphis got the best of the Lakers in LA, despite LeBron's 32-point effort.
Morant and James are set to face off again on Wednesday night, but the proclaimed GOAT will have to do it on his own.
Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis has been ruled out for Wednesday night's matchup in Memphis.
Davis being sidelined is massive news for Grizzlies fans looking for a win, but heartbreaking for any Laker. Since JJ Redick took over LA's bench, Davis has been on an absolute tear. Through seven games, Davis is averaging a league-high 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.7 blocks, putting together an MVP campaign to lead the Lakers to 4-3.
The LA superstar has been the perfect complement to James, but the storied franchise will have to play with just half of their star duo in Memphis on Wednesday.
Both the Grizzlies and Lakers will be missing a few key pieces in Wednesday's matchup, but none as substantial as Anthony Davis.
Both teams are looking to get back in the win column after losses to inferior Eastern Conference opponents, doing so in a huge Western Conference matchup in Memphis.
