Anthony Davis Suffers Injury Scare in Grizzlies-Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks traveled to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the final play-in tournament game for a chance to secure the eighth seed in the Western Conference and face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. Despite Dallas' post-trade deadline struggles, the team still entered Friday with a chance to win.
If they were going to do so, it would be because of a big game from Mavericks star Anthony Davis. The centerpiece of the viral deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis has struggled to stay on the floor since arriving in Dallas. In the fourth of Friday's contest, the star big suffered a similar fate.
Davis exited the game to receive medical treatment on his leg from the team, exiting the game with 38 points in a dominant effort despite a lack of help from his teammates. With the majority of the offense going through him, the star big found himself dealing with an injury late in the game.
Luckily for Mavericks fans, Davis was able to return to the game, coming back in to score his 40th point of the night. While Dallas trailed by a significant amount when Davis entered the game, it's positive for Mavericks fans to know that Davis isn't injured yet again.
The eventual winner of Friday's contest will travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder in Game 1 on Sunday, with tip-off set for 1:00 p.m. EST.
