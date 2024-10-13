Anthony Edwards' Ja Morant Statement Goes Viral
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies may have gone under the radar for the past year, but there's one superstar in the league who hasn't forgotten about Morant.
During an interview with Chris Tucker of Interview Mag, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards gave a big compliment to Ja Morant. However, in typical Anthony Edwards style, he also dissed Morant at the same time.
"Oh yeah, he’ll be back this year," Edwards said about Morant. "A lot of people, I ain’t going to say they forgot about him, but he went under wraps for a few months, because he hasn’t been playing."
When it comes to a one-on-one battle though, Anthony Edwards said that he would "cook" Ja Morant. So, the gauntlet has been thrown.
"But as far as one-on-one, yeah, I can probably cook him," Edwards said about Morant.
In terms of a head-to-head battle, Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards have faced off a total of 16 times, with Morant leading the battle 10-6. It's been some time since they've faced off though, the two haven't gone against each other since February 10, 2023. In that season, the Grizzlies and Timberwolves tied the series 2-2.
The next time that Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards face-off should be one of the most exciting matchups in the NBA. Assuming no injuries happen, the next time that will happen is January 11, 2025.
