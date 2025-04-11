Anthony Edwards' Viral Statement After Timberwolves-Grizzlies
On Thursday night, Anthony Edwards carried the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 141-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Following his dominant 44-point outing, Edwards had quite the simple statement...and he wants all the ladies out there to hear it.
"I'm the best in the world, go tell all the girls," Edwards said after his 44-point performance.
The 2020 first overall pick is in the midst of yet another award-worthy season as the 23-year-old Edwards is currently averaging 27.6 points per contest while adding 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Edwards' terrific season has helped the Timberwolves in an extremely tight Western Conference playoff race. Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Timberwolves are deadlocked in a three-way tie with the Golden State Warriors and the aforementioned Grizzlies for the sixth and final non-play-in seed.
Due to tiebreakers, the Timberwolves need some help as they will finish third out of that group if all three teams were to end the season with the same record.
However, with two wins over the lowly Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz to close the regular season, plus some help from a few teams, Edwards and co. could still finish as high as third in the Western Conference, as there are only two games separating the third-place Los Angeles Lakers from the eighth-place Timberwolves.
While the race from third through eighth in the Western Conference playoff race are coming down to the final three days of the regular season, the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks have clinched the ninth and tenth spots in the conference, confirming the two teams will face-off on Wednesday night in the first-round of the play-in tournament.