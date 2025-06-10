Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Miami Heat
After a very disappointing first-round loss that ended in a sweep, the Memphis Grizzlies have some big decisions to consider.
Should they try to run it back with the hopes of their team looking like the top-4 seed they were in the first half of the 2025 season? Should the team try to sell Ja Morant in hopes of acquiring some major pieces that'll reshape the team?
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report devised a trade idea for that latter option, sending Morant to the Miami Heat.
Miami Heat receive: Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick swap
If there's one thing that the Memphis Grizzlies have shown over the years, it's that the team has learned how to play without Morant. However, the team shouldn't consider trading a 20+ point scorer in Morant without receiving another All-Star talent in return.
As great of a talent as Andrew Wiggins is, or Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. could be, that trade would not be enough for someone of Morant's talent.
Trading Morant should be a serious decision that the Grizzlies consider, however, trading him for that Miami Heat package is one that the team should not be considering. If anything, they should be looking to make a deal with the Boston Celtics.
