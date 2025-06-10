All Grizzlies

Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Miami Heat

Should the Memphis Grizzlies send Ja Morant to the Miami Heat for a big haul?

Farbod Esnaashari

Oct 18, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After a very disappointing first-round loss that ended in a sweep, the Memphis Grizzlies have some big decisions to consider.

Should they try to run it back with the hopes of their team looking like the top-4 seed they were in the first half of the 2025 season? Should the team try to sell Ja Morant in hopes of acquiring some major pieces that'll reshape the team?

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report devised a trade idea for that latter option, sending Morant to the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
Apr 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks down the court in the third quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick swap

If there's one thing that the Memphis Grizzlies have shown over the years, it's that the team has learned how to play without Morant. However, the team shouldn't consider trading a 20+ point scorer in Morant without receiving another All-Star talent in return.

As great of a talent as Andrew Wiggins is, or Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. could be, that trade would not be enough for someone of Morant's talent.

Trading Morant should be a serious decision that the Grizzlies consider, however, trading him for that Miami Heat package is one that the team should not be considering. If anything, they should be looking to make a deal with the Boston Celtics.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

