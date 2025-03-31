Boston Celtics Change Starting Lineup Due to Injury vs Grizzlies
The Boston Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the league and the defending NBA Champions, so it should be no surprise that they are sitting on an eight-game win streak.
The Celtics are in the FedEx Forum Monday night to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, who have lost two pivotal games recently. The most crucial one was the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, which gave the Lakers the tie breaker in their season series and currently has them only 1 game ahead of the sixth-seed Golden State Warriors.
The schedule won't do the Grizzlies any favors as they have a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday. With Tuesday night's game against the Warriors, who are lurking behind them in the standings, waiting to take the fifth seed.
Fortunately for the Grizzlies, the Boston Celtics have released an updated injury report just before Monday's game, and it has listed a change to their starting lineup.
Jaylen Brown was listed as questionable with right knee impingement, but he has now been downgraded to OUT.
The Celtics will be starting Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Xavier Tillman, who will be taking the place of Jaylen Brown.
Memphis will need to take advantage of the loss of Jaylen Brown to the lineup, as he has been averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals on 46/32/76 shooting splits.
With the standings in the Western Conference as tight as they are the Grizzlies will need to use up any advantage they can get.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics will face off Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
