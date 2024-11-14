Boston Celtics Legends Makes Strong Ja Morant Comparison
After missing 73 games in the 2024-25 season, Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has returned to remind the world what he can do. The Grizzlies have shot out of the gates with a 7-5 record, led by Morant averaging 20.2 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Morant has missed the last three games for Memphis and is considered "week-to-week" with a hip injury. When healthy, Morant led the Grizzlies to the third seed in the Western Conference back-to-back years, but many people have forgotten how dominant he is on the court.
At 25 years old, Morant has already made himself into a human highlight reel, with some of the most ridiculous dunks and layups anybody has ever seen.
Boston Celtics legends and NBA Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were arguing Morant's greatness on the Ticket and the Truth podcast, comparing him to the likes of Anthony Edwards, Allen Iverson, and even Vince Carter.
"Ja can do the same dunks as Anthony Edwards," Paul Pierce claims. "But the only difference is Ja, with his playmaking and his creativity, is a little better than the 'Ant-Man.' The way he torques his body around the rim too. Body control too. 360s in the lane. I mean, it's ridiculous... He's special man, we know he's special."
"Ja looking like Vince Carter in an [Allen Iverson] body," Kevin Garnett says. "Keep growing your game, young fella. Keep growing your perspective, keep growing your IQ."
While Morant's stats are a bit down this season compared to some of his best, he has been effective on the court. The Grizzlies are 5-3 when Morant plays but 2-2 when he is sidelined. Memphis desperately wants Ja back on the court to help pick up more wins, but the rest of the NBA wants to see him for the insane highlights he puts out on a nightly basis.
