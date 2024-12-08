All Grizzlies

Boston Celtics Make Roster Move After Losing to Memphis Grizzlies

The Celtics have announced a roster move.

The Boston Celtics bench reacts to game action against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at TD Garden.
The Boston Celtics bench reacts to game action against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at TD Garden. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 127-121 on Saturday night, dropping just their fifth game all season. Now 19-5, the Celtics remain the second seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by just two games.

This win improved the Grizzlies to 16-8 on the season which is tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the second-best mark in the Western Conference. Starting to get healthy, the Grizzlies are seeing a glimpse of what this team can be with Ja Morant and his supporting cast all in the mix.

Injuries to Morant and others robbed Memphis of what could have been a special season last year, which makes this current run even more exciting.

Following this loss to the Grizzlies, the Celtics announced a roster move. Per the team, both Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh have been sent to the G League.

Via Celtics: “We have assigned Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh to the @MaineCeltics”

Neither player appeared in Saturday night’s loss to Memphis. Walsh has appeared in 16 games for the Celtics this season (one start), and has averaged 8.8 minutes per contest. Scheierman has seen even less playing time at the NBA level, appearing in just five contests while averaging 6.8 minutes per game.

The Celtics will not play again until Thursday when they face the Detroit Pistons. This is why it makes sense to send Scheierman and Walsh to the G League to get reps while the NBA team is off. The two players could presumably be recalled when Boston hosts Detroit on Thursday.

