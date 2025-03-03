Boston Celtics Sign New Player From Memphis After Nuggets Game
The defending champion Boston Celtics made a roster move late in the season, signing forward Miles Norris to a two-way contract. ESPN's Shams Charania revealed the news via his social media on Sunday. Norris was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies G League affiliate Memphis Hustle this year.
The former San Franciso, California native went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft before settling in with the G League College Park Skyhawks. After a year in the G League, Norris played overseas in Turkey before returning to the States and joining the Hustle in October.
Norris averaged 17.1 points and five rebounds for the Memphis Hustle this year, and although he's listed as a power forward, the 24-year-old is a bit undersized at 6-foot-7. The former UC Santa Barbara graduate made 38% of his three-point shots this season on 8.6 attempts per game. Boston freed up a roster spot after releasing forward Anton Watson.
Norris completes the Celtics' final two-way spot for the remainder of the season, and he will soon compete for their affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Boston is currently 43-18 on the year, good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers have a better record than Boston, as the Celtics look to defend their title this year.
Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are in a tight race for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They sit in the fourth spot, but only 1.5 games separate the second seed from the fifth in the Western Conference playoff race.
