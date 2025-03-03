All Grizzlies

Boston Celtics Sign New Player From Memphis After Nuggets Game

The Boston Celtics are signing Miles Norris and waiving Anton Watson

Terry Kimble

Dec 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics bench reacts after a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics bench reacts after a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The defending champion Boston Celtics made a roster move late in the season, signing forward Miles Norris to a two-way contract. ESPN's Shams Charania revealed the news via his social media on Sunday. Norris was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies G League affiliate Memphis Hustle this year.

The former San Franciso, California native went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft before settling in with the G League College Park Skyhawks. After a year in the G League, Norris played overseas in Turkey before returning to the States and joining the Hustle in October.

Norris averaged 17.1 points and five rebounds for the Memphis Hustle this year, and although he's listed as a power forward, the 24-year-old is a bit undersized at 6-foot-7. The former UC Santa Barbara graduate made 38% of his three-point shots this season on 8.6 attempts per game. Boston freed up a roster spot after releasing forward Anton Watson.

Norris completes the Celtics' final two-way spot for the remainder of the season, and he will soon compete for their affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Boston is currently 43-18 on the year, good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers have a better record than Boston, as the Celtics look to defend their title this year.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are in a tight race for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They sit in the fourth spot, but only 1.5 games separate the second seed from the fifth in the Western Conference playoff race.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Terry Kimble
TERRY KIMBLE

Credentialed NBA Media member covering the New Orleans Pelicans since 2018. Started covering the team with Fansided before continuing my Pelicans coverage on SB Nation. In 2022 helped jumpstart Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation coverage of the team and have continued covering them for Pelicans on SI

Home/News