BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign Former Memphis Grizzlies Player
While the Golden State Warriors have yet to make a big trade for a star player this summer, they have reportedly made a new signing. It was announced by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday that Golden State had reached an agreement with free agent guard De'Anthony Melton.
Melton spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, but faced the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Western Conference Semi-Finals as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors felt Melton was underutilized in that series, and have always liked his game.
Melton only played 17.0 minutes per game in the 2022 postseason, but played quite a bit more the next postseason with the 76ers. Now with Golden State, Melton is a bench depth piece that could see extended rotation minutes after the departure of Klay Thompson and Chris Paul.
As previously mentioned, Golden State has yet to make a big splash on the trade market, having missed out on several top candidates already. While there are still a few names the Warriors could target in a deal, their front office would have to serioulsy change course from how they have been operating in order to actually land Steph Curry a bonafide second option.
For now, Golden State has signed Melton to be a bench piece.
