BREAKING: Grizzlies Announce Roster Move Before Pacers Game
The Memphis Grizzlies enter the post All-Star portion of their season as the second seed in the Western Conference, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are tied for the NBA's best record entering Thursday. Entering their Thursday contest against the Indiana Pacers, there should be some new faces appearing for the Grizzlies.
First, recent acquisition Marvin Bagley III will be available for Memphis' Taylor Jenkins tonight to make his debut for the Grizzlies. The former second-overall pick, Bagley has had stints with the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, and most recently the Washington Wizards. On top of Bagley, the Grizzlies have reportedly added a familiar face on a 10-day contract.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Grizzlies are signing forward Lamar Stevens to a 10-day contract. Stevens last appeared in the NBA with Memphis last season, where he played in 19 games and earned two starts. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds during that stretch.
Stevens went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft after playing four years at Penn State. He has since made appearances for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and the aforementioned Grizzlies.
As a result of this move, the Grizzlies have also released recently acquired guard Johnny Davis. Davis was the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Wisconsin but has failed to establish himself in an NBA rotation so far through three seasons.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral