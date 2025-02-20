All Grizzlies

BREAKING: Grizzlies Announce Roster Move Before Pacers Game

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward Lamar Stevens to a 10-day contract

Liam Willerup

Mar 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Lamar Stevens (24) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) guards and forward Justin Holiday (9) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Lamar Stevens (24) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) guards and forward Justin Holiday (9) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies enter the post All-Star portion of their season as the second seed in the Western Conference, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are tied for the NBA's best record entering Thursday. Entering their Thursday contest against the Indiana Pacers, there should be some new faces appearing for the Grizzlies.

First, recent acquisition Marvin Bagley III will be available for Memphis' Taylor Jenkins tonight to make his debut for the Grizzlies. The former second-overall pick, Bagley has had stints with the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, and most recently the Washington Wizards. On top of Bagley, the Grizzlies have reportedly added a familiar face on a 10-day contract.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Grizzlies are signing forward Lamar Stevens to a 10-day contract. Stevens last appeared in the NBA with Memphis last season, where he played in 19 games and earned two starts. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds during that stretch.

Stevens went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft after playing four years at Penn State. He has since made appearances for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and the aforementioned Grizzlies.

As a result of this move, the Grizzlies have also released recently acquired guard Johnny Davis. Davis was the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Wisconsin but has failed to establish himself in an NBA rotation so far through three seasons.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News