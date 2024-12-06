BREAKING: Ja Morant Gets Ejected in Grizzlies-Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies entered Thursday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings with a 14-8 record. Looking to continue their run as one of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies played host to Sacramento on Thursday.
This was an important game for both teams, as the Grizzlies are trying to maintain their top-four status in the West, while Sacramento is looking to win its second-straight game and turn around what has been a disappointing start to the year. Both teams are led by their star point guards, as De’Aaron Fox leads the way for Sacramento, and Ja Morant spearheads the Grizzlies’ attack.
Morant had been frustrated with the officials throughout the course of this game, which led to his ejection in the fourth quarter. Ending the night with just eight points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 28 minutes of play, Morant picked up a second technical foul which is an automatic ejection.
Morant converted on just two of his 13 field goal attempts in this game, missing all six of his three-point attempts. This was a very strange game for the Grizzlies, as their starting unit struggled most of the game while their bench kept them in it.
Even with Morant’s struggles in this game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was likely planning to close with him. Unable to do that after this ejection, Jenkins had to go to his bench.
