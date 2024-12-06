All Grizzlies

BREAKING: Ja Morant Gets Ejected in Grizzlies-Kings

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ejected against the Sacramento Kings.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Thursday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings with a 14-8 record. Looking to continue their run as one of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies played host to Sacramento on Thursday.

This was an important game for both teams, as the Grizzlies are trying to maintain their top-four status in the West, while Sacramento is looking to win its second-straight game and turn around what has been a disappointing start to the year. Both teams are led by their star point guards, as De’Aaron Fox leads the way for Sacramento, and Ja Morant spearheads the Grizzlies’ attack.

Morant had been frustrated with the officials throughout the course of this game, which led to his ejection in the fourth quarter. Ending the night with just eight points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 28 minutes of play, Morant picked up a second technical foul which is an automatic ejection.

Morant converted on just two of his 13 field goal attempts in this game, missing all six of his three-point attempts. This was a very strange game for the Grizzlies, as their starting unit struggled most of the game while their bench kept them in it.

Even with Morant’s struggles in this game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was likely planning to close with him. Unable to do that after this ejection, Jenkins had to go to his bench.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News