BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets Make Trade
It was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday that the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets had agreed to a trade that sends former 10th overall pick Ziaire Williams to Brooklyn. Williams had been in trade rumors for several weeks, as it had become clear the Grizzlies were looking to move on from the former lottery pick.
Entering the NBA with a lot of perceived upside, Williams was never able to fully tap into that with Memphis. Not having a path to rotation minutes in Memphis next season, Williams now joins a Brooklyn team that should be able to give him a much bigger opportunity.
The Nets are in the middle of a rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, so they are the type of team who can give opportunities to players like Williams that could have untapped potential. For Memphis, they get back 6’9” F/C Mamadi Diakite who has played 55 career NBA games since debuting in the 2021-22 season.
The Grizzlies have yet to reach a new free agency agreement with sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard, but that may be their only big offseason move remaining after dealing Williams. It seems Memphis is confident the return of several players who were injured last season (most notably Ja Morant) is what can bring them back into the Western Conference playoff picture.
