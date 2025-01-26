Celtics Legend Makes Bold Ja Morant Statement
After playing just nine games in the 2023-24 season, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was counted out by many. Coming back from a lengthy suspension and multiple injuries, Morant has been getting back to his old self this season to help the Grizzlies win 31 of their first 46 games.
Morant came into the league as one of the most electric players, constantly showing off his insane bounce to become a human highlight reel. While he has not been dunking on opponents on a nightly basis this season, Morant continues to show glimpses of the high-flying star many people have grown to be a fan of.
The former second-overall pick came into the league with plenty of hype and high potential to be one of the NBA's biggest superstars.
NBA champion and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett claims that Morant is still the face of the league, regardless of whether they want him to be or not.
"I know the league don't want [Morant] to be their face, I think they want [Wembanyama] to be the face," Garnett said. "...[Morant] is the face of the league man. ...These little kids, they want to be on some Ja and Anthony Edwards. It's Ja and Anthony Edwards."
Morant certainly could have taken himself into superstar status if it were not for a couple of self-wounded mistakes, as he has been one of the most popular and exciting players in the league since getting drafted.
Still, the 25-year-old point guard has plenty of time to shine, especially as the older generation of players enter retirement to make way for the young stars.
