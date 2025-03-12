Celtics Legend's Controversial Statement on Kevin Durant Altercation
Cam Spencer isn't the biggest name in the NBA, but on Monday night, he dominated all of the headlines when he went head-to-head in an altercation with Kevin Durant.
It was a moment that no one expected to happen, but one that Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce said would have never happened to him.
“This would’ve never happened to me,” Paul said on FS1's Speak. “Just the demeanor I displayed on the court, and how I presented myself as a human being, if a guy off the bench who don’t play come to me after that... there would’ve been some fireworks. It would have been the fourth of July."
While Paul Pierce and Kevin Durant weren't fans of the moment, Spencer's teammates loved it - specifically, Ja Morant.
"He's psycho but I love it though," Morant said about Spencer.
Spencer didn't mean any disrespect to Kevin Durant by trash-talking him in the altercation, it was simply just a heat-of-the-moment thing in competition.
"I'm just a competitive guy," Spencer said. "I don't really care, I only really care about the guys on the Memphis Grizzlies. When you're going to war, as a competitor, you don't really care who is on the other side of the floor. Obviously, I have a lot of respect for KD and what he's done, but I'm going to war with my guys any day of the week."
Cam Spencer may have only played 13 games in the NBA, but it won't take anymore to prove that he's a perfect fit for the Memphis Grizzlies.
