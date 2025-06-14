Celtics Legend's Tracy McGrady Investigation Goes Viral
Tracy McGrady is widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Although he had a career cut short due to injuries, the former All-Star and All-NBA player was elite in his stints with the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic, leading his teams to multiple playoff appearances.
McGrady averaged 26.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists from 2000 to 2008, interchanging as a shooting guard and small forward. However, there is controversy regarding whether or not the superstar was actually his listed height.
On a recent episode of KG Certified, McGrady and Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett discussed the topic of his height. Garnett noted how McGrady looked taller than 6-foot-8, his listed stature.
"I can remember you being 6'8" right?" Garnett said. "And then the next time I think I played you in Toronto, you was like 6'11". I was like 'Dude is not 6'9". I used to have to guard him, right?"
"We think you're 6'7", 6'8". You're really like 6'11" on some other s***."
McGrady talked about how he would stack up against players in the league who were listed as power forwards and centers, noting that he started to realize how tall he really was.
"When I stand up against Juwan Howard, who's supposed to be 6'9", 6'10", I'm eye-to-eye with these cats," McGrady said. "I was listed at 6'8" my whole career, but I think I'm taller."
If McGrady was actually nearly seven feet tall in his playing days, it adds even more to his scoring prowess. To be that tall, skilled, and move so well at that height puts him in the same category as Kevin Durant, who endured the same controversy regarding his height.
Related Articles
Kyrie Irving Responds To NBA Legend's Controversial Statement
NBA Fans React to Latest Knicks Head Coaching Candidate