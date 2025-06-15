Desmond Bane Breaks Silence On Blockbuster Grizzlies-Magic Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a star trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane over the past five seasons. While Bane might not have an All-Star selection to his name, he's a career 41.0% three-point shooter who's also a plus defender. Coming off what's arguably been his best all-around season as a rebounder, playmaker, and scorer, Memphis couldn't pass up the offer.
On Sunday, the Grizzlies and Orlando Magic agreed to a trade to send Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap in exchange for the sharpshooting Bane. A move that caught many by surprise, Bane took the chance to hop on social media and break the silence with a very simple message.
"☀️😎," Bane shared in a post to his X account. After spending the first five years of his career in Memphis, Bane makes the move to the Sunshine State of Florida, where the sun is far from the brightest thing in Orlando.
Bane will now form a core four with the Magic, featuring the likes of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. While both Banchero and Wagner have proven to be All-NBA talents so far, Suggs earned All-Defensive honors during the 2023-24 season. Now with Bane, he fills a much-needed void for perimeter scoring.
As for Memphis, this move seems like it's the first in what could be several transactions for them. Keeping and using the 16th overall pick from the Magic seems like the smart play, but they may very well look to flip Cole Anthony's contract with draft capital for a better-fitting piece on their roster. In an offseason expected to see significant changes, the first domino has fallen.
