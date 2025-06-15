Ja Morant Reacts To Massive Desmond Bane Trade News
The Memphis Grizzlies assembled one of the league's top trios with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane after they brought in Bane with the 30th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. In five seasons as a trio, they made the postseason four times but only made it past the first round once. After being swept by the OKC Thunder this season, it was time to make a change.
On Sunday morning, NBA fans were shocked to see that it wasn't Kevin Durant who got traded, but Memphis' Bane. Sending him to the Orlando Magic for a package centered around four unprotected first-round picks and one swap, the Magic landed their sharpshooter. As people began to react to it, Bane's teammate Morant took some time to wish him farewell.
Taking to his Instagram story, Morant shared a photo of himself and Bane with the caption, "Same shii gang 🤝🏾." Morant further added with, "Shii tough but we 🔒 forever. ♾️ Go be great brudda @_dbane1."
According to StatMuse, Morant posted a career record of 125-82 in games he played with Bane, giving them a 60.4% winning percentage. However, that duo will no longer be, as Bane will look to be a key figure for a rising Magic squad, and the Grizzlies could have more moves up their sleeves.
While the Grizzlies could very well insert Kentavious Caldwell-Pope into the starting lineup in place of Bane, the 12-year veteran was underwhelming this past season, and Memphis could use Cole Anthony's contract plus other assets to get a better fit. Regardless, the Bane era is over in Memphis.
