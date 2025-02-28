All Grizzlies

Desmond Bane's Injury Status for Knicks vs Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Desmond Bane on the injury report against the New York Knicks

Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
While the Memphis Grizzlies are typically led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., an unsung hero has helped them stay afloat. 26-year-old guard Desmond Bane rarely gets the deserved recognition, even though the talented guard has been one of Memphis' top players for four years now.

Of course, Grizzlies fans understand how valuable Bane is, but he flies under the general NBA landscape's radar. Bane is a 41% career three-point shooter and a very capable defender, making him the perfect backcourt complement to star point guard Morant.

Dec 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) reacts with guard Ja Morant (12) during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies host the New York Knicks on Friday for a huge cross-conference star-studded matchup, but Bane's status is in jeopardy. The Grizzlies are listing Bane as questionable for Friday's game with left groin soreness.

Bane has already missed 11 games this season, and the Grizzlies cannot afford to have him miss his 12th against a dangerous Knicks squad. Bane is averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season with 48.9/38.3/86.6 shooting splits.

While Bane's 18.1 points per contest is his lowest mark since his rookie year, the Grizzlies are 38-20 on the season and sit in second place in the Western Conference. Memphis is still waiting for an overdue deep postseason run, and Bane will play a huge role when the time comes. But, first, having him available against the Knicks is the priority.

The Grizzlies and Knicks face off at 8 p.m. EST in Memphis on Friday night.

