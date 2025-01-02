Details of Grizzlies' Failed Plan to Trade for New Lakers Player
The Los Angeles Lakers recently acquired Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Melton in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Sending D’Angelo Russell back to Brooklyn where he spent two seasons, Los Angeles acquired Finney-Smith who was reportedly coveted by several teams around the league.
One team who had interest in Finney-Smith was the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to the 6-foot-7 wing landing in Los Angeles, it was reported that Memphis had already made an offer to Brooklyn for him.
Via NBA insider Marc Stein: "Memphis was said to be offering a first-round pick protected past the lottery along with John Konchar and Luke Kennard for Finney-Smith. The Lakers, by packaging three second-rounders with D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis, will acquire Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, per ESPN."
On how things broke down for Memphis in their pursuit of Finney-Smith, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on what Brooklyn valued in a deal for its sought-after forward.
Via Buha: “The Nets’ asking price for Finney-Smith had been a first-round pick dating back to last season, according to team and league sources. They recently dropped the asking price to a lottery-protected first, and there had been buzz that the Memphis Grizzlies were considering meeting that price, according to those sources. But the Lakers became more aggressive with their offer in recent days, and the two sides came to an agreement early Sunday that didn’t require Los Angeles giving up a first-rounder.”
Brooklyn ultimately went with LA’s offer, leaving Memphis to look elsewhere on the trade market.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral