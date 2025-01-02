All Grizzlies

Details of Grizzlies' Failed Plan to Trade for New Lakers Player

The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers had the same trade target.

Zach Kleiman, Grizzlies president and general manager of basketball operations, listens during a press conference to introduce the team’s 2024 NBA Draft picks at FedExForum on Friday, June 28, 2024.
The Los Angeles Lakers recently acquired Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Melton in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Sending D’Angelo Russell back to Brooklyn where he spent two seasons, Los Angeles acquired Finney-Smith who was reportedly coveted by several teams around the league.

One team who had interest in Finney-Smith was the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to the 6-foot-7 wing landing in Los Angeles, it was reported that Memphis had already made an offer to Brooklyn for him.

Via NBA insider Marc Stein: "Memphis was said to be offering a first-round pick protected past the lottery along with John Konchar and Luke Kennard for Finney-Smith. The Lakers, by packaging three second-rounders with D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis, will acquire Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, per ESPN."

On how things broke down for Memphis in their pursuit of Finney-Smith, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on what Brooklyn valued in a deal for its sought-after forward.

Via Buha: “The Nets’ asking price for Finney-Smith had been a first-round pick dating back to last season, according to team and league sources. They recently dropped the asking price to a lottery-protected first, and there had been buzz that the Memphis Grizzlies were considering meeting that price, according to those sources. But the Lakers became more aggressive with their offer in recent days, and the two sides came to an agreement early Sunday that didn’t require Los Angeles giving up a first-rounder.”

Dorian Finney-Smith
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Brooklyn ultimately went with LA’s offer, leaving Memphis to look elsewhere on the trade market.

Home/News