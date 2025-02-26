Donovan Mitchell's Strong Statement on Grizzlies Rookie
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a tough loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, losing 129-123 to finish a grueling five-game road trip. The Cavaliers have proven to be one of the top teams in the NBA, improving to 48-10 as they sit in first place in the East.
The Cavaliers had three All-Star selections this season with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland, but their offense certainly runs through Mitchell. In Sunday's matchup, Mitchell went for 33 points and 6 assists on 11-23 shooting from the field and 4-8 from beyond the arc.
Following the game, Mitchell had high praise for Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells.
"That kid is good," Mitchell said about Wells. "For a second-round rookie [to face] guys like myself, Dame, Book, Ant, Steph, he's on the [scouting] report. That's a lot of respect to him. And on the offensive end, I didn't know he shot it as well as he did, with confidence. A lot of credit to him. He's kind of made himself a staple over there."
Wells finished Monday night with 14 points on 5-10 shooting from the field and 4-7 from deep while playing respectable defense on the Cavaliers All-Star, despite Mitchell going for 33 points. Wells has become one of the best rookies in the NBA, despite being drafted 39th overall in June. Mitchell's high praise speaks volumes, and Wells has certainly proven to be a staple in Memphis.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral