Donovan Mitchell's Strong Statement on Grizzlies Rookie

Donovan Mitchell with a ton of praise of Jaylen Wells: โ€œFor a second-round rookie [to face] guys like myself, Dame, Book, Ant, Steph, he's on the [scouting] report. That's a lot of respect to him. He's kind of made himself a staple over there.โ€



Exclusive feature on Wells below๐Ÿ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/31Vb6j2MU9