ESPN Makes Controversial Memphis Grizzlies Prediction
As the NBA prepares for the 2024-25 season, the Western Conference is expected to be highly competitive, but only eight teams will qualify for the postseason. Among the hopefuls are the Memphis Grizzlies, who are coming off a disappointing 27-win season following two consecutive campaigns with over 50 victories.
There is plenty of reason to be bullish on the Grizzlies entering the season. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane will each be healthy. Plenty of talent remains in the supporting cast around the central core pieces, including the addition of Zach Edey, who will use the ninth pick in the NBA Draft, potentially filling a needed void at the center position.
Despite the optimism surrounding the Grizzlies’ potential return to form, ESPN’s latest NBA forecast suggests a more challenging road ahead.
In ESPN’s preseason predictions, the Grizzlies are projected to finish ninth in the Western Conference with a 44-38 record. This would place Memphis in a tie with the Houston Rockets, who are also expected to end the season with the same record, vying for the 10th and final play-in spot. While this projection keeps Memphis in the playoff conversation, it falls short of many expectations for the team.
Compounding the difficulty, ESPN’s forecast shows the Los Angeles Lakers finishing 11th, just missing the postseason after a tiebreaker loss to both the Rockets and Grizzlies. The prediction reflects the tight race expected in the West, where ESPN anticipates that 12 teams could finish with at least 43 wins—a scenario unprecedented in NBA history.
If the Grizzlies finish in ninth place, their path to the playoffs would be steep. They would need to win a play-in game against the Rockets, followed by another must-win against the loser of the game between the seventh and eighth seeds—likely the Golden State Warriors or New Orleans Pelicans. Given their recent postseason battles, a potential playoff matchup against the Warriors would bring added pressure.
However, Memphis has its sights set higher. It aims to secure a top-six seed to avoid the play-in tournament and guarantee a playoff spot.
