ESPN Star Disagrees With Grizzlies' Ja Morant Decision

ESPN star Kendrick Perkins shares his opinion about Memphis Grizzlies' decision on Ja Morant

Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are looking red-hot over their last six games, with five wins and their one loss coming against the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. A team that bolsters one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, the Grizzlies wouldn't be where they are without their stars.

This season, it has been the elevated play from Jaren Jackson Jr. that has them contending for that coveted second seed in the Western Conference. While Morant has been good as of late, his overall season hasn't been the greatest. In a recent media appearance, ESPN star Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on Morant's overall usage this season.

"This Ja Morant is the Ja Morant that's gonna take the Memphis Grizzlies deep into the playoffs," Perkins told ABC24 Memphis. "I don't need to see Ja Morant standing in the corner. I don't need to see Ja Morant playing off the ball. I need to see a ball-dominant Ja Morant."

Over his last eight games, Morant has averaged 30.3 points and 7.6 assists as he's returning to that dominant scoring threat he's been in prior seasons for Memphis. Even though it was a loss, his 44 points on 77% shooting against the Cavaliers was a great sign heading toward the playoffs.

Mar 14, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) levitates while shooting a jump shot in the 4th quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images / Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Regardless, Morant also has to remain healthy for Memphis to succeed, as he missed Saturday's contest against the Miami Heat. But as Perkins said, this version of Morant makes the Grizzlies legit contenders in the Western Conference.

