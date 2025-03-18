Ex-NBA Star's Passionate LeBron, Bronny James Statement
No matter where Bronny James' NBA career goes, the headlines will follow.
After being selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James made league history when he shared the court with his father and all-time leading scorer, LeBron during the Lakers' 110-103 opening night victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, this past October.
Despite endless rumors and conspiracy theories on the matter, former Memphis Grizzlies star Gilbert Arenas offered his take on why LeBron may have wanted Bronny close to him once he was eligible for the NBA Draft. Arenas shared his take on a recent episode of The Gil's Arena show.
"Back then, you knew he wasn't ready. As a father, you're still a father to your son, you're trying to praise them and make them feel like they're worthy of playing basketball because they can get discouraged at any moment in time, right, that's that part of it."
Arenas would then bring up how Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while practicing with the USC Trojans ahead of his freshman season in the summer of 2023, noting that LeBron may have looked at it as a situation where the Lakers were to draft him, he would be able to keep an eye on him 24/7.
"The NBA part, my son could've died. I was in the league for 21 years, I missed 19 or 20 years of his life, you know how we are as parents...we're in, we're out, we're in, we're out," Arenas said.
"My firstborn, with my name, almost passed and you're telling me, I'm gonna keep playing in this league to miss this? F*** no, this is gonna be the first-time in my career, where I get three hundred and sixty f****** five days with my son, I'm not letting someone else draft him, I want him near me," Arenas added.
While his early time in the NBA was up and down, Bronny has found his groove with the Lakers' G-league affiliate in South Bay, California. The 20-year-old guard averaged 20 points per game to go along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists in nine starts in the G-League.
Bronny's displays in South Bay seemingly caught the eye of Lakers coach, JJ Reddick, who's had LeBron's oldest son back up with the club on numerous occasions, most recently, appearing in two of LA's last three games, albeit on a very limited basis.
