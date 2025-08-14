Ex-Warriors, Grizzlies Guard Still an NBA Free Agent
The NBA free agency market has been strange during the 2025 offseason, with restricted free agents like Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes holding up the market as they negotiate better deals.
The Golden State Warriors, especially, are waiting to figure out their unfortunate Kuminga situation before making more moves, as they are still the only team in the NBA that has yet to make a trade or free agent signing this offseason. During the 2024-25 season, however, the Warriors were surprisingly active on the trade market.
Of course, the Warriors' season was headlined by acquiring six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, but they made a handful of trades to mix up their roster, including trading away seven-year veteran De'Anthony Melton.
De'Anthony Melton's 2024-25 season
After spending two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Melton signed a one-year deal with the Warriors. Unfortunately for Melton, he suffered a season-ending ACL tear after playing just six games in Golden State.
After the injury, the Warriors traded Melton to the Brooklyn Nets, where he would spend the rest of the 2024-25 season, but did not suit up for his new team. Now, recovering from his ACL surgery, Melton is still sitting in free agency.
Melton still unsigned
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently named Melton as the sixth-best minimum-contract NBA free agent left.
In his seven-year career, Melton has spent the most time with the Memphis Grizzlies. Through three seasons in Memphis, Melton became a key player, especially during their 56-win 2021-22 season. In that season, Melton finished eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
While Melton still has not found a new team this offseason, him going unsigned in free agency likely will not last long. The 27-year-old guard is expected to ultimately return to the Warriors once the franchise figures out its Kuminga dilemma.
"The Golden State Warriors are an odd team this offseason, yet to officially add anyone to the roster. The stalemate with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga appears to be the holdup. The Warriors must consider apron restrictions if he returns on a contract starting over $20 million for 2025-26," Pincus wrote. "Melton, presumably at a minimum, started last season with Golden State before suffering a knee injury. Many around the league expect him to re-sign once Kuminga is resolved."