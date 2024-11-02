Former Grizzlies Fan Favorite's International Debut Goes Viral
Kenneth Lofton Jr. was an instant fan favorite when he was playing for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2022-2023 NBA season. In his first career start, Lofton put up amazing numbers against the Oklahoma City Thunder, putting up 42 points, 14 rebounds, and 1 steal on 68% shooting from the field.
After being a member of the Grizzlies, Lofton then briefly joined the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, and Chicago Bulls. Lofton ultimately couldn't find his place in the NBA and became a member of the Shanghai Sharks in China. Lofton's first game as a Shark has since gone viral online gathering over 2.6 million views on X and over 37,000 likes. The fans have had a lot to say since his performance hit the internet.
Via @Chozenboii: " With how many injuries the Grizzlies have they should've kept him man."
Via @Stats_N_Facts: " Charles Barkley with a jumper, yet he couldn't become a consistent rotational player in the modern NBA. That tells you how much more talented and how much more competitive the league has become in 30 years."
Lofton finished the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds with the Sharks, but it's clear that some fans want him back in the NBA. It's hard to see why the 2023 NBA G League Player of the Year can't find a rotational spot in the NBA.
