Former NBA Player Slams Hypocrisy Between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic
Jayson Tatum is one of the most scrutinized players in the NBA. It doesn't matter how good he does, it never seems to be enough. Even when taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, Tatum finds a way to get criticized. One former Memphis Grizzlies player believes it's become incredibly unfair.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, Chandler Parsons slammed the hypocrisy that Jayson Tatum deals with, specifically comparing him to NIkola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
"If this were Luka, if this were Jokic, we would be praising him how he’s getting his teammates involved, how he’s letting the game come to him," Parsons said. "How their offense is more balanced. You know what the most important part is, they're winning. We’re still finding a way to nitpick Jayson Tatum even though they are are dominating this postseason. They've been cakewalking to the finals, they've been cakewalking in the finals, and that is without their best player Jayson Tatum dominating."
In the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum is averaging 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 32/29/75 shooting from the field.
"If the Nuggets were up 2-0 right now and those were Jokic's numbers we'd be praising him about how he's a triple-double monster, how he's getting his teammates involved, how he's doing this and that," Parsons said. "Why is it a negative on Jayson Tatum that Jaylen Brown is having a great series... leave him alone!"
Even though Tatum is nearly averaging a triple-double, he's doing it on horrible shooting splits. Objectively, Tatum is not playing great basketball, and that's okay to say. Not every player has to be praised all of the time.
