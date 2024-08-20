Former NBA Star Believes League is Trying to Break Up Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics may have won an NBA championship this season, but the summer has not been a fun time for its two All-Stars. From Jaylen Brown not making Team USA to Derrick White replacing Kawhi Leonard on Team USA to Jayson Tatum getting benched multiple Olympic games.
Some have even started to believe the NBA has been deliberately trying to break up the Celtics, including former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena Show, the former Grizzlies guard revealed why he believes the league is trying to break up the Boston Celtics, even before the Olympics started.
"Man, they breaking this team up," Arenas said. "Have you ever seen a championship team be dissected the way this has. The best player, if you're it or he's it, you got the world doing that. Then, one doesn't make [Team USA], he didn't get invited. Then what ends up happening is somebody left, then a teammate...so they already scarred you. Then they even throw some more dirt with the Bronny thing, made you be the bad guy. Boom! Now Bron mad at you."
Arenas believes the unfair treatment continued into the Olympics, where Tatum was receiving DNPs while Derrick White was playing.
"Then, you go to the Olympics where Jayson Tatum is feeling it...DNP," Arenas said. "Let the world know... and then let the role players play."
For what it's worth, Gilbert Arenas isn't alone in his train of thought. Former NBA star Lou Williams also believes that the league may have a conspiracy against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
If there's one silver lining to come out of the entire summer for the Boston Celtics, it's that the team should be extra motivated to silence their critics next season.
