Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Injury Update Before Heat Game
Coming off a crushing nine-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back series against the Miami Heat.
In Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Grizzlies star Ja Morant put together his best performance of the season. Despite the loss, Morant dropped 44 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on efficient 17-22 shooting from the field.
With Morant finally finding his groove recently, many fans are likely excited to see how he follows up a 44-point outing, but the Memphis star's status for Saturday's game is in jeopardy.
The Grizzlies have listed Morant as questionable with right shoulder soreness but received another update before tip-off.
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has labeled Morant as a game-time decision, saying that "he's pretty banged up from the game before."
The Grizzlies are playing their fifth game within seven days on Saturday, so it is no surprise that Morant is a bit banged up. Morant has been incredible in this stretch, though, and likely deserves a day off if possible.
Morant has already missed 24 games this season, as the Grizzlies are 14-10 without him so far. If Morant has to miss Saturday's game against the Heat, they could be in trouble, but Miami has struggled more than any other team.
The Heat have lost their last six games heading into Saturday's matchup in Memphis, so even without Morant, the Grizzlies should be able to pull out a much-needed bounce-back win.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral