Grizzlies Coach Breaks Silence on Controversial Ja Morant Decision
After dropping three of their last five games, the Memphis Grizzlies went into a marquee divisional matchup against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Getting Ja Morant back in action after he missed the previous five games was huge for Memphis, but the two-time All-Star point guard could not lift the Grizzlies to a win.
The Rockets beat the Grizzlies 119-115, as Morant's 27-point outing was not enough. Many fans have been quick to point out an odd coaching decision on the Memphis sideline, as Morant got subbed out with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, and did not re-enter the game until there were just three minutes left.
Morant scored just two of his 27 points in the final period, as he really struggled to find his shot when it mattered. Morant has already missed 17 games this season and the Grizzlies' last five and has not been able to get into a consistent rhythm.
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke on his decision to bench Morant for a good chunk of the fourth quarter in a tight game.
"Guys coming back from injury, trying to find a rhythm, trying to find a spark from other guys," Jenkins said. "I’ll evaluate."
Not only was Morant practically a non-factor in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss, but even when the Grizzlies had a chance to force overtime, Jenkins made a costly mistake.
With just over three seconds left and down by three, Grizzlies star guard Desmond Bane decided to chuck up a game-tying shot from well beyond the three-point line. With the game on the line, Bane drilled it, only to have the shot waved off because Jenkins called a timeout before the release.
Jenkins admitted his costly mistake after the loss, but it is nearly an impossible decision for a coach to decide whether or not to call a timeout or let his team play in that situation.
The Grizzlies now move on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves before traveling to take on the Houston Rockets for the second time in five days.
