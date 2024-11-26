Grizzlies Coach Makes Strong Ja Morant Statement After Injury Return
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reentered the starting lineup on Monday after an eight-game injury absence. Injuries have been an issue for Morant and the Grizzlies the last two seasons, and have certainly made things difficult to start the year.
Despite Morant and other key Grizzlies players missing time so far this season, Memphis owns the 5th best record in the Western Conference at 11-7. This includes a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, which was Morant’s return.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins made a strong statement on Morant and the star point guard’s return from injury process.
“Well, he works his tail off, throughout the return-to-play process,” Jenkins said, per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. “He loves this game. He misses being out there. I think I said it to someone before the game — his engagement, even when he's out, you all don’t get to see the work that he's putting in. This past week was some of the best work I'd seen from him via return-to-play process because he wants to be out there so badly.”
A shoulder injury and 25-game suspension limited Morant to just nine games last season. Having reached that total with Monday’s appearance, Morant has played nine games so far this season, and is averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. These numbers are a bit down from Morant’s career averages, but that is primarily because he is playing the fewest minutes of his career as the Grizzlies try to keep him healthy.
