Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Taylor Jenkins Firing After Lakers Game
The Memphis Grizzlies have had issues competing with the top teams in the NBA for multiple years, despite showing a lot of flashes at times. While many are to blame, it quickly became easy for fans to put it on head coach Taylor Jenkins.
Following the Oklahoma City Thunder loss, the Grizzlies ultimately decided to part ways with Jenkins, who had coached them for six seasons. Many people had the opportunity to react to the news, which shocked the majority of everyone, and the media finally got answers from star guard Ja Morant after the Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
“I was in the bed," Morant said. "My people called and they was like ‘did you see the internet’, I thought somebody said something about me again. I seen it and I was shocked, I texted (Jaren Jackson Jr.) and that’s all.”
Morant has spent his full Grizzlies career under Jenkins and went into more detail on how tough it is on him.
“I mean it’s tough for me, you know I had Coach Taylor since I got here," Morant said. "Everything I’ve done in a Grizzlies jersey has pretty much been under him, so that’s always tough. It’s my first time really experiencing a coach leaving since I’ve really been hooping so, it was a lot to process, but with the timing, it’s just tough.
"We had to quickly turn the page to the Lakers, and you know that’s just the tough part and business part of the NBA.”
Morant and the Grizzlies will be back in action on Monday when they play the Boston Celtics.
Related Articles
JJ Redick's Message After Los Angeles Lakers' Win Over Grizzlies
Luka Doncic No-Look Pass to LeBron James in Lakers-Grizzlies Goes Viral
LeBron James Makes NBA History in Lakers vs Grizzlies
Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Lakers vs Grizzlies