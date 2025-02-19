Grizzlies GM Breaks Silence on Unexpected Ja Morant Trade News
The Memphis Grizzlies have had an impressive 2024-25 campaign, sitting in second place in the West at the All-Star break with a 36-18 record. Not counting an injury-plagued 2023-24 season, the Grizzlies have consistently been one of the top teams in the conference since drafting Ja Morant second overall in 2019.
Despite their regular season success, the Grizzlies have not been as productive in the postseason. This has led to unexpected discussions around a potential Ja Morant trade in the offseason.
The Ringer's Howard Beck reported that an NBA executive said to "keep an eye on Ja this summer," suggesting the Grizzlies could look to move him if they have another underwhelming postseason.
Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman turned down the idea of the franchise trading away their star point guard following the outlandish report.
"I can’t blame other 'executives' for fantasizing about us trading Ja," Kleiman said. "But it’s just that - fantasy. We are not trading Ja. Continue to underestimate Ja, this team, and this city, and we will let our performance on the floor speak for itself. I’m not going to give this nonsense further oxygen and look forward to getting back to basketball."
Morant, 25, has cemented himself as one of the league's top guards, and a franchise like the Grizzlies does not stumble upon this type of talent easily. The Grizzlies won by selecting him second overall five years ago, and giving him up would be an odd decision by the franchise.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral