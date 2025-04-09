Grizzlies Jaylen Wells Breaks Silence From Hospital After Scary Moment
Tuesday night seemed like it would be just another regular season game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets, but it ended up being one of the scariest moments of rookie Jaylen Wells' career.
In the first half of the Grizzlies' game against the Hornets, Wells suffered a very scary fall as he was undercut on a dunk attempt. The moment had the NBA world shaken to its core as Wells had to be stretchered out of the arena.
After the game, Shams Charania of ESPN reported a positive update on Wells. He did, however, have a broken wrist.
Via @ShamsCharnia: "Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells is awake, alert and moving his extremities after being taken off court in a stretcher tonight in Charlotte, his agent Aman Dhesi tells ESPN. Wells has sustained a broken right wrist, Dhesi said, and will continue receiving medical care."
Fortunately, Wells later went on Instagram to support his teammates in a moment that alleviated the moods of his Grizzlies teammates.
While it's been nowhere near as bad as last season, this season has been rough for the Grizzlies in terms of injury health. The team has missed Ja Morant for an extended period of time and will not have Brandon Clarke as they rally for a playoff push. Now, it looks like they won't have Jaylen Wells, either.
In the grand scheme of things, Wells' health was the most important thing on Tuesday night, and it looks like he hopefully won't have long-term damage.
