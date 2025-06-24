NBA Trade Idea Lands Grizzlies Top 10 Pick, Desmond Bane Replacement
The Memphis Grizzlies made a massive decision to kick off their NBA offseason, trading away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in a move that opens up several possibilities for the Grizzlies. While Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony can't be traded yet, that doesn't mean Memphis can't explore other options in the meantime.
In the Bane trade, the Grizzlies were able to acquire several draft picks, including the 16th overall pick in this Wednesday's NBA Draft. While they will have plenty of options if they opt to stay put, this NBA mock trade scenario has Memphis being aggressive to trade up and land a potential replacement for Bane.
While ESPN's current 2025 mock draft has the Grizzlies selecting Cedric Coward from Washington State at 16th overall, this mock trade has them trading with the Toronto Raptors to select within the Top 10.
Memphis Grizzlies receive: 9th overall pick
Toronto Raptors receive: 16th overall pick, 48th overall pick, and a 2026 1st via ORL
Based on ESPN's mock draft, the player that would make the most sense for Memphis at ninth overall would be Arizona freshman Carter Bryant.
Bryant, a former five-star recruit, didn't have numbers that jumped off the page during his sole season with the Wildcats. He averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and shot 37.1% from three in 37 games. Mostly coming off the bench, Bryant flashed enough that he's expected to be selected within the lottery, and has drawn comparisons to New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy III.
